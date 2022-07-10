The A23 remains closed in both directions following a serious crash involving a car and a lorry.

Emergency services were called at 5.15 this morning ( Sunday July 10) following the collision near Bolney.

Sussex Police say the road will remain closed for a significant time as they recover the vehicles and conduct their investigations.

There is no word yet on any casualties.

Emergency vehicles remain at the scene

A Police statement has been issued:

"It is likely the road is going to be closed in both directions for a significant time and it is not yet known when the road will re-open.

Anyone who was planning to use the road is being asked to take an alternative route.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash cam footage of it is asked to report it to police by emailing it to collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk or call 101 quoting Operation Riverhill."

The road remains closed between Bolney and Pease Pottage.

There are currently severe delays northbound with traffic diverting via the Cowfold turn off.