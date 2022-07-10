The race is on - and the gloves are off.

Four MPs from the Meridian region have now said they're standing to be Tory leader, and the next Prime Minister.

Fareham's Suella Braverman was the first to declare - even before Boris Johnson confirmed he was going. She announced her candidacy live on ITV.

Next came Tom Tugendhat from Tonbridge and Malling, who used the columns of the Tories' favourite paper the Daily Telegraph to say he was running.

Mr Tugendhat has never hidden his ambition for the top job. He first said he wanted to be Prime Minister in an interview with me at the Tory conference in 2017.

His army background is an advantage, but supporting Remain in 2016 probably isn't, although he is keen to stress he is determined to make Brexit work.

He was a long-time critic of Boris Johnson and didn't serve in his government.

Neither did Jeremy Hunt, the South West Surrey MP, who lost to Mr Johnson last time round. His candidacy came as no surprise - but his decision to pair up with Esther McVey has astonished Westminster watchers.

He clearly hopes she will shore up his credentials with voters in the north, but it's a move which won't convince every Tory MP.

Finally, Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt, with a slick leadership video reminiscent of the Tory videos, voiced by the actor Anthony Quayle, from the Thatcher era 40 years ago. Like the Rishi Sunak video, it's aimed squarely at the Tory membership many of whom will lap it up - but the Tory members aren't the electorate...yet.

What all the candidates have to do first is to convince enough of their MP colleagues to vote for them and put them in the final two. It is probably the most open Tory leadership election there has ever been.

History suggests that the favourite rarely wins (Boris Johnson was the exception) but this time no-one can even agree who the favourite is.

This election won't be drawn out. In ten days' time the final two will be known. There isn't enough time for a detailed examination of policies, and policies are crucial, especially on the economy.

Instead it will be a leap of faith. Who's the best bet?

And at the moment, even the bookies can't agree on that.