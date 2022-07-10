Romsey unveils new defences eight years after catastrophic floods

Play Brightcove video

Rachel Hepworth reports for ITV News

Eight years after Romsey was devastated by flooding, the town has unveiled its new defences.

Dozens of homes and businesses were left under water, after the River Test burst its banks in 2014.

Now, it's hoped a flood alleviation scheme - costing nine and a half million pounds, will prevent a repeat of the destruction.

A plaque was unveiled by MP Caroline Nokes

The defences have been operation since the Autumn, but have now been officially unveiled during a ceremony on the Broadway.

A plaque was unveiled by local MP Caroline Nokes, and attended by representatives from the Environment Agency, and Hampshire County and Test Valley Councils, who between them funded the works.

The improvements included building embankments and improving drainage.

A tilting weir now ensures excess water is diverted onto fields and flood plains - rather than putting further pressure on the town's water courses.

A new tilting weir can better control water flow

Raised embankments have been designed to blend into the environment

An added benefit to the works has been the opportunity to enhance habitat for animals like water voles.

Raised embankments have been designed to blend into the natural environment.

Primarily though, residents hope the defences will protect their property, whenever the next deluge might be.