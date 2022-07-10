Six taken to hospital after accident involving police car in Weymouth

Six people, including two young children, have been treated in hospital following a collision in Weymouth involving a marked police car.

It happened at around 10.10pm on Saturday 9 July on Littlemoor Road, at the junction with Chalbury Close, involving a bronze Honda Civic and a marked police car that was making its way to an unconnected 999 emergency call nearby.

The ambulance service, including air ambulance and fire service, attended the scene.

The road was closed between the Chalbury roundabout and Dorchester Road and Louviers Road at the junction with Littlemoor while collision investigators examine the scene.

It was reopened just after 9.35am on Sunday 10 July.

Dorset Police have launched an investigation

The occupants of the Honda, a man and woman in their 30s and two young children aged 18 months old and three years old, were assessed at the scene before being taken to Dorset County Hospital.

The male driver and two children sustained minor injuries. The female passenger sustained a head injury, that is not described as serious or life-threatening.

Two police officers, who were travelling in the vehicle, were taken to Dorset County Hospital for treatment. Their injuries are not described as serious.

An investigation into the collision is underway. No arrests have been made.

Sergeant Sarah Jones, of the traffic unit, said: “A full investigation into this incident is underway to establish the circumstances of this collision.

“I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or captured anything of relevance on dashcam or home CCTV systems, and have not yet spoken to officers, to please contact Dorset Police.

“Finally, I would like to thank motorists for their patience and understanding while the road was closed.”