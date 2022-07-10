South basks in sunshine with temperatures set to hit 32C on Tuesday

Temperatures are set to soar to 32C across the South on Tuesday, potentially making it the warmest day of the year so far.

The Meridian region has seen highs of 29C already today, Sunday July 10, making the south hotter than parts of the Maldives.

The heatwave will continue into next week, with the Met Office predicting a blanket of sunshine across the whole of the UK on Tuesday.

Enjoying the sun on Bournemouth beach Credit: PA

Met Office meteorologist Dan Stroud said : “There’s a headline maximum of around 29C over the course of Sunday in London and the South East.

“We should see pretty much wall-to-wall sunshine across the bulk of England. A lot of clear sky for many of us.”

The UK’s record high for 2022 currently stands at 32.7C, taken at a Heathrow on June 17.

Lordington Lavender In West Sussex looking vibrant in the sunshine today Credit: PA

A heat-health alert has also been issued for some regions, with those in affected areas advised to shade or cover windows and check on the vulnerable and the elderly.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) warning will be in force from July 11 until July 15, including regions in the South East of England.

But many people have been out enjoying the sunshine. Crowds flocked to beaches along the south, and made the most of the region's waterways.

People canoe along the Chichester Canal near to Hunston in West Sussex Credit: PA

Festival-goers in Henley enjoy the fine weather

In Sandbanks, the National Beach Polo Championships have been taking place:

Richard Slee reports from Sandbanks on the British Beach Polo Championships

High pressure continues to control the weather into next week, with highs of 31C possible on Monday and above 32C on Tuesday.

The heatwave looks set to subside later in the week, when a cold front is expected to start pushing in.