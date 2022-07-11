Play Brightcove video

Watch: Brighton Seagals FC hope to harness more interest in women's football following the Euros

Brighton's Community Stadium hosts its first Women's Euros game on Monday night as England take on Norway.

With much anticipation around the Lionesses performance there's also great excitement about what the tournament could bring to encourage more women and girls to take up football.

Brighton Seagals FC is a grassroots LGBTQ+ side hoping to harness more support and players from the Euros.

Ahead of the game, the squad was practising in the shadow of the stadium with players Izzy and Florence highlighting how much of difference the team has made to their lives.

Through National Lottery funding, £50 million has been ploughed into supporting teams for women and girls in the last ten years.

It's hoped the funding alongside the energy surrounding the Euros will create a lasting legacy.

Justine Thomson, Women's Euros Legacy Lead for Brighton & Hove said,

"The legacy is about creating an opportunity. We often see a drop off of girls playing sports, maybe they don't want to play competitively. So it's about us using this tournament to provide as many opportunities. It doesn't matter how old you are.

"It's about making sure that we're putting football where women are to make sure that there's something for everyone when they pick up the phone after seeing England win hopefully tonight."

Hope Powell, former Lioness and Brighton & Hove Albion Coach,

"I've been part of this journey for many, many years. I was a player manager. I'm still involved in the game. Lots of people have been involved in, you know, showcasing the game, developing the game to get it where it is today.

"It's just fantastic that the attention recognition is finally here and everybody wanted this. And it's great for for the country, it's great for for the England team and it's great for football in this country."