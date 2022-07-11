Do you have what it takes to become a firefighter?

If so, Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (RBFRS) is recruiting now.

The role of a firefighter is varied and involves responding to a range of incidents.

It also includes providing fire safety advice and engaging with local communities, through safety advice events, education activities and campaigns.

Nikki Richards, Deputy Chief Executive at RBFRS, said: “Our Service is seeking people who want to make a difference to their community, to begin a new, exciting and fulfilling career with us.

“The application window is open for all to apply – anyone, from any background or walk of life can apply to be a firefighter. Successful applicants will join our friendly and supportive team in serving the people of Royal Berkshire.”

Anyone from any background or walk of life can apply to be a firefighter apprentice, so long as they are new to the role.

This could be someone at the beginning of their career, those returning to work after a career break or those looking for a change of career later in life.

Successful applicants will complete a residential training course lasting at least eight weeks, followed by approximately five weeks training at RBFRS' training centre.

Development will then continue when placed at a fire station.

RBFRS says it welcomes applications from people of any background and there is no ‘stereotypical firefighter’.

Applications will be open until 23:59pm on Monday, 1 August 2022.

For more information about the role, please visit RBFRS' website here.