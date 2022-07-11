Two dogs have been rescued from a camper van in Dorset on one of the hottest days of the year.

Firefighters were leaving an incident in Seatown when they were alerted by a member of the public that two dogs were locked inside a van.

When they went to investigate, crews found the two dogs looking 'pretty warm' in cages with no water and just a roof vent open.

Firefighters used a triple extension ladder to get onto the roof and using a thermal imaging camera found the temperature inside the van was at 36C.

The owner arrived as crews were informing police about the incident and they opened up the van, and were given advice from officers.

Police are now reminding people not to leave dogs or other animals in hot cars, even if the window is wound down.

Even with the car windows partly wound down, dogs can suffer from heatstroke and die. Credit: Bridport Fire Station

They've urging people to look out for the symptoms of heatstroke in dogs.

Is the dog panting heavily?

Is the dog drooling excessively?

Does the dog appear lethargic or drowsy?

Is the dog collapsed or vomiting?

For the best chance of survival, dogs suffering from heatstroke urgently need to have their body temperature lowered gradually.

They should be moved to a shaded or cool area, and doused immediately with cool but not cold water to avoid shock.

People can also use wet towels or place the dog in the breeze of a fan, allowing them to drink small amounts of cool water, until their breathing starts to settle.

Once the dog is cool, take them to the nearest vet as a matter of urgency.