People across the South East are being urged to look out for others as temperatures soar into the 30s this week.

A Level 3 Heat- Health Alert has been issued by the Met Office and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), which means sustained day temperatures of at least 31 degrees celsius.

The alert will be in place from 9am this morning (Monday 11 July) until 9am on Friday July 15.

The UKHSA recommends drinking plenty of fluids and avoiding excess alcohol, avoiding physical exertion during the hottest part of the day, and taking special care to check in on the vulnerable and the elderly who find the heat particularly challenging.

What is a Level 3 Heat Alert?

A Level 3 Heat Alert is triggered when the Met Office confirms threshold temperatures for one of more regions have been reached for one day and the following night, and the forecast for the next day has a greater than 90% confidence level that the day threshold temperature will be met.

This stage requires social and healthcare services to target specific actions at high-risk groups.

NHS England and NHS Improvement groups will assemble mutual aid when requested bylocal services.

Will we have another heatwave?

The Met Office’s definition of a heatwave is when a location records a period of at least three consecutive days with daily maximum temperatures reaching or exceeding the heatwave temperature threshold, which varies by county.

In such conditions, the Met Office issues a heat-health warning which gets sent on to health and social care professionals, so they can work to minimise the impact of the high temperatures on people’s health.

Meteorologist Annie Shuttleworth said: “We’re at the start of a potentially relatively long spell of warm weather for much of the UK away from the far North West where it’s likely to be a bit cooler and cloudier.”

She added: “For some areas, namely parts of the South West, this is probably the start of their heatwave, but for the more widespread heatwave threshold temperatures to be met it’s likely to be from Sunday, so Sunday, Monday, Tuesday.”

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at the UKHSA, said: “Heat-health alerts have now been issued to the majority of the country, with temperatures set to remain consistently high throughout the duration of next week.

“Most of us can enjoy the hot weather when it arrives, but it is important to keep yourself hydrated and to find shade where possible when UV rays are strongest, between 11am and 3pm.

“If you have vulnerable family, friends and neighbours, make sure they are aware of how they can keep themselves protected from the warm weather.”