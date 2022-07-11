A top aerobatics instructor who taught TV personality Carol Vorderman to fly, had critical coronary disease with a 90% blockage to her heart when she and a pupil she was training were killed in a tragic light aircraft crash over the Oxfordshire countryside, an inquest heard today.Emily Collett had been flying an aerobatic biplane and tutoring pupil Thomas Castle when the plane suddenly nose-dived into the ground. Both died instantly.A pathologist told the Oxfordshire coroner that although 35-year-old Emily probably had no idea of her heart condition, it could have caused her to suddenly lose consciousness as she was performing air stunts for her pupil.The coroner Darren Salter presided over a jury inquest hearing into the two people's death in the crash which happened on August 24 2019.Giving evidence over a video link to inquest in Oxford, forensic pathologist Dr Olaf Biedrzycki explained to the coroner that Mrs Collett had significant levels of heart disease, which he conceded was "quite unusual to find in a 35-year-old lady."

He said: "In the case of Emily, the starting-bit of the main artery to her heart showed a fatty deposit of 80 to 90 per cent - this is a significant degree of narrowing in the artery."Sometimes this leads the heart to go into a funny rhythm and that can cause a loss of consciousness. If this happens while you're in control of a plane, it could go down. If there was nothing wrong with the plane then this is a possible explanation."I would give a cause of death as multiple injuries within the context of potentially critical coronary artery disease. However you cannot prove it was a direct cause. I cannot say that with any certainty."Cardiac pathologist Kim Suvarna told the inquest that the heart disease could be an explanation for why the plane went down, but could not be proven to be the reason.He explained: "This level of coronary disease could put the person at risk of death. The individual was clearly living with this in the week prior to her death. Often this takes months or even years to evolve."She presumably had no symptoms of heart disease. It's certainly conceivable she passed out and she would've just collapsed with the minimal amount of time for her co-pilot to take over. However there is no evidence she did suffer a cardiac episode."It is conceivable it either caused a loss of consciousness, sudden death, or a bout of dizziness. However I can't tell which of those is correct. There is nothing substantive to confirm the effect," he told the inquest.Regarding Mr Castle the jury heard that he had suffered utterly catastrophic injuries that were in no way survivable - even if they had landed beside a hospital."These were clearly unsurvivable injuries," said the pathologist.The pathologist confirmed that there was no natural disease or disorder that may have impacted Thomas. A toxicology report revealed next-to-no alcohol in his system, and no drugs in his system at the time. However discussing Mrs Collett, the pathologist revealed that there were fractures to her forearm bones, indicating she may have been in control of the aircraft as it crashed.Another witness, Jonathan Harley, told the inquest that he had actually flown the same biplane the two tragically crashed in just two weeks before the incident took place. he was involved in a national competition.The South-African pilot told the coroner: "The last time I had flown the aircraft was at a competition in Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, two weeks prior to the incident. I had flown with Emily before on five or six occasions."I was at an address in Bix having a barbeque with my friends and family when I saw the plane come over. At this time I was still talking to my wife and keeping an eye on the barbecue so wasn't paying full attention."I saw the plane enter a half-loop and appeared to be upside down. The attitude was unusual. I saw it fly below the treeline, but I didn't hear the plane crash. I told my wife I was going to drive over to the site just to check it was okay."On the way down I saw the first helicopter. I stopped my car on the side of the road when a police officer stopped me and said if I hadn't called the police then it was best for me to go back home. I called White Waltham who had already been informed."The pilot told the jury that he continued to fly from White Waltham and noted the focus on safety the staff express when it comes to flying - including Emily prior to her death.The inquest was adjourned until Tuesday.