Police are hunting for the driver of a hatchback car involved in a hit and run in Hove which left a young boy seriously injured.,

It happened on New Church Road at the junction with Pembroke Gardens at about 9.10pm on July 1.

A white or light coloured hatchback car was in a collision with a scooter. The car left without stopping.

The eight-year-old boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but has since been discharged.

Police are keen to speak to any witnesses or anyone who has relevant footage.

A Roads Policing Unit (RPU) officer said: “It is concerning that the driver of the vehicle failed to stop at the scene of this collision where a child was seriously injured and in distress.

“We urgently wish to speak with them about this matter, and are appealing for any residents in the area with relevant CCTV or doorbell cameras, or anyone with dashcam footage in the area at the time to come forward.“

Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 1418 of 01/07.”