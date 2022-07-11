Thousands of dangerous 'electrical hazards' found in homes across the South East

Thousands of dangerous electrical hazards have been found in homes across the South East an investigation has revealed.

Data shared with ITV Meridian by consumer safety charity, Electrical Safety First, shows more than two thousand potentially dangerous faults have been found across the region.

More than a thousand of these were identified in Hampshire and were revealed through Freedom of Information Requests (FOI).

The charity also found that a total of 650 electrical faults were recorded across the Southampton local authority area.

Some of the faults discovered in the South East. Credit: Electrical Safety First

Hazards included exposed live wiring, badly damaged plug socket and severe overheating of wiring that, if left undetected, would leave the occupiers at risk from electric shock or fire.

The charity says these figures show that the introduction of safety laws in June 2020, which required electrical checks to take place in private rental properties, are working to keep people safe.

Lesley Rudd, Chief Executive of Electrical Safety First, stressed that the new laws are protecting people from serious harm.

“Our findings demonstrate how essential electrical safety checks are in identifying faults and preventing harm.

"In their first year alone, they have protected thousands of tenants from faults that could have caused serious injury and fire, and helped maintain the condition and safety of landlords properties."

A dangerous light switch was found in one property. Credit: Electrical Safety First

In Kent, 578 potentially dangerous faults were identified, after several councils responded to the FOI.

West Sussex saw 347 of the faults reported, whilst Berkshire councils reported 325 problems.

Current legislation gives local authorities the power to fine private landlords in England for not complying with safety laws.

There have been several examples of action being taken, including fixed penalty notices given to landlords in Cambridgeshire and a successful prosecution in Liverpool.

A plug socket which could cause serious injury or harm to a tenant. Credit: Electrical Safety First

One Southampton based NICEIC electrician shared his discoveries that, without intervention, would have left both the tenant and property at risk.

Images reveal cracked and damaged plug sockets, exposing the tenant to electric shock as well as exposed wiring from light fittings, all putting the property at risk from fire.

Neill Jenkins, an NICEIC electrician of Jenkins Electrical said:

“I find faults during most of the checks I conduct. Some properties I see have hidden dangers which pose a real risk and without the checks could result in a fire or even electric shocks.

"What I’m seeing in these premises is generally deteriorated wiring and accessories after years of stress on a property that has been left unchecked. The majority of these have probably not been checked for 20-plus years.

The checks we carry out will normally pick up anywhere between five and up to 20 faults listed under observations ranging from melted connections inside accessories from loose connections through to general breaches of regulations on earthing issues which could even cause high risk of electric shock in a fault condition.

Landlords are generally very pleased to have the problem fixed, it keeps their tenants and the property safe.”