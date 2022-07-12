Thousands of homes on the Isle of Sheppey in Kent are without drinking water on one of the hottest days of the year because of a burst water main.

More than 300,000 litres of bottled water are being delivered to collection points across the island.

The two collection points can be found at:

Promenade Long Stay Car Park, Leysdown-on-Sea, Sheerness, ME12 4QA HMP

Standford Hill, Church Road, Eastchurch, Sheerness, ME12 4AA.

Southern Water has apologised to customers and says it is trying to ensure that people on its priority service register (PSR) have water delivered.

If you or anyone you know needs extra support, or to register on the PSR please call 0330 3030368.

