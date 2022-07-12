A father who shot dead his partner and two children before turning the gun on himself during Covid lockdown "adored" his family.Builder Robert Needham, 40-year-old legal secretary Kelly Fitzgibbons, four-year-old Ava Needham and two-year-old Lexi Needham, were found dead at their home in Woodmancote, near Chichester on 29th March 2020.

At the start of an inquest into their deaths, statements read out by relatives described 42-year-old Mr Needham and Miss Fitzgibbons as a "solid couple".

Miss Fitzgibbons’ uncle Ronald John Peacock, who discovered the family dead, said: “Rob adored the two girls and was brilliant with them, I never had any concerns and they seemed completely in love with each other.”

Kelly Fitzgibbons with her daughters Lexi and Ava

Mr Peacock had called at the house after concerns were raised about Kelly’s welfare.

He used a ladder to gain access to the couple’s bedroom where he saw Ava and Lexi fatally wounded in bed, and his niece lying on the floor.

He said: “Having got into the room, I could see there was blood on the pillows, as I got to Ava I could see there was a wound to her ear, there was nothing I could do to save them.

“I could see in front of Rob laying on the floor holding a long black barrelled shot gun, the barrel was cradled in his left arm, cradled towards his head.”

The house in the quiet village of Woodmancote where the entire family were found dead in March 2020

Toxicology reports showed Mr Needham was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol when he shot dead his family, although he did have a long history of cocaine use.

The coroner's court heard how Mr Needham had become concerned about money and had been leant £20,000 from his mother Maureen who lived in a separate part of the house.

In her statement, Mrs Needham described the morning of the fatal shootings:

“I heard a loud thud or crash whilst having had my breakfast, shortly after that I thought I heard banging.

“I had no knowledge Robert had recently purchased a gun.”

Kelly's twin sister Emma Ambler paid tribute to her: “Kelly was an amazing sister fiercely loyal. Nobody would make me laugh like Kelly her laugh was infectious.

“We shared the same sense of humour and values and we were inseparable in our younger years.”

Ava was described as an ‘angelic little girl’ who ‘always looked so delicate with the most stunning features’, whilst Lexi was ‘a character who greeted every day with enthusiasm’.

The hearing heard how Mr Needham was frustrated with only being able to go out once a day during lockdown.

The inquest, which is expected to conclude on Monday, will explore how he came to hold a gun licence.