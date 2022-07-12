Play Brightcove video

Abigail Bracken's report from Capel-le-Ferne

The bravery of the aircrew of the Battle of Britain has been remembered with a memorial in Folkestone.

Hundreds gathered at Capel-le-Ferne to honour those who helped change the course of the second world war. Among those watching were many relatives of those who played vital roles in the battle.

The Battle of Britain started in July 1940 with German attacks on British shipping and raged throughout the summer, largely over southern England.

Owen Valentine Burns was a gunner on a Blenheim plane and his wife, Deborah Burns, was at the memorial.