With heatwave conditions on the way this week, the animals at Cotswold Wildlife Park were given the opportunity to cool off.

Keepers at the park created ice treats and enlisted the help of hose pipes and sprinklers to let the animals escape from the heat.

With possible record breaking temperatures expected, it was an enjoyable day for many of them.

Award-winning photographer, Philip Joyce, caught some of the best moments on camera and you can see them below.

Ring-tailed, Red Bellied and Crowned Lemurs were treated to frozen smoothies and frozen fruit lollies (made with natural ingredients). Credit: Philip Joyce

Binturong cubs (also known as 'Bearcats') Fig and Rosie were treated to a pear, banana and strawberry ice block. Credit: Philip Joyce

A red Bellied Lemur gets stuck in to an ice treat. Credit: Philip Joyce

The Giant Tortoises were finely sprayed with a hose to keep cool, including the Park's oldest resident 86-year-old George. Credit: Philip Joyce

Tamanduas (also known as 'Lesser Anteaters') Ori and Titi ripped open a refreshingly cool watermelon with their claws and got suck in. Credit: Philip Joyce