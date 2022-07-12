South Western Railway (SWR) has warned of short-notice cancellations across its network today due to the heatwave.

With temperatures set to soar into the 30s throughout this week and into the weekend, SWR says this puts pressure on the network.

Passengers are being warned to brace for cancellations on Tuesday, 12 July due to the hot weather conditions.

When direct sunshine beams onto tracks made of steel, it can heat them to as much as 20C above the ambient air temperature - meaning some rails can record temperatures upwards of 50C.

In response, the rail operator and Network Rail may have to implement speed restrictions, to maintain passenger safety.

An SWR train journeys through the south of England. Credit: PA

The hot weather also increases the likelihood of other problems occurring on its network, such as:

Risk of compression (when rails can buckle).

Line side fires.

Network Rail engineers will be out in force monitoring rail temperatures - with a risk that services may have to be altered so that trains can be used to inspect parts of the network.

It says tracks can usually operate within temperatures up to 46 degrees celsius - which would have a roughly equivalent air temperature of 30 degrees.

However if a rail does buckle, works often can only take place once the rail has cooled down - meaning disruption can be long-lasting.

To reduce the risk of delays and cancellations SWR is also asking passengers to carry water with them, to reduce the risk of feeling unwell whilst travelling.

It is also asking passengers to disembark if they feel unwell and seek help from staff on the platform, so services can keep moving, and to avoid pulling the passenger alarm unless absolutely necessary.

