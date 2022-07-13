Age Concern Hampshire shares tips on how to stay safe in the hot weather

Play Brightcove video

Watch as visitors to Lockswood Care and Wellbeing Centre in Southampton try to stay cool .

Age Concern Hampshire is offering advice to older people during the hot weather.

When it's hot, older people can be at a higher risk of things like heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

At its Lockswood Care and Wellbeing Centre in Southampton, visitors have been keeping cool in the shade and using umbrellas when in the sun.

Staff at the centre are ensuring they drink plenty of fluids too.

Visitors at Age Concern's Care and Wellbeing Centre keeping cool in the shade

Carolyn Warner, senior support worker at Age Concern Hampshire, said: "The hot weather is a concern. We regularly make sure visitors to our day centre are hydrated.

"We encourage them to wear light clothing with minimum layers. We also urge people not to over exert themselves and to use a fan if they have one.

"But the main advice is to keep hydrated as older people are prone to dehydration."

"People with dementia often forget to drink. They tend not to feel thirsty too so the advice is to always keep a jug of water or juice near to them to remind them to drink."

WATCH: Lockswood Care and Wellbeing Centre visitors, Helena Farujia and Rod Baker, share their tips for staying cool

Play Brightcove video

Age Concern is urging people to look out for their older neighbours and relatives, particularly if they live alone.

The charity has also issued the following advice to older people:

Protecting your skin

Use sunscreen of at least SPF 30. Apply it generously and top up at least every two hours. If you've been in water, reapply when you are dry.

Apply sunscreen to any uncovered parts of your body. A hat will protect your head, face, ears and eyes.

Choose sunglasses that have a CE mark, UV400 label or a statement that they offer 100 per cent UV (ultraviolet) protection.

When the weather is hot, your skin may also feel drier than usual. Using moisturiser can help keep your skin healthy.

If you have moles or brown patches on your skin, they usually remain harmless. But if they bleed, or change size, shape or colour, show them to your doctor without delay. For more information visit the Cancer Research UK website

Sun exposure and vitamin D

Although it’s important to protect your skin, some direct exposure to the sun is essential for the production of vitamin D. Vitamin D deficiency is linked to cognitive impairment, cardiovascular disease and bone problems such as osteoporosis.

There are some food sources of vitamin D – salmon, sardines and other oily fish, eggs and fortified spreads – but sunshine is the major source.

Don’t let your skin burn, but try to go outside once or twice every day without sunscreen for short periods from March to October. The more of your skin that is exposed, the better your chance of making enough vitamin D.

The Government recommends vitamin D supplements for some groups of the population, including people aged 65 and over.

If you think you could be at risk of not getting enough vitamin D, particularly if you are housebound or cover your skin for cultural reasons, raise this with your doctor. Always speak to your doctor before starting to take a vitamin supplement or over-the-counter medicine on a daily basis.

How to avoid dehydration

Make sure you’re drinking plenty of fluids. Aim to drink 6 – 8 glasses of liquid a day, and more if it’s hot.

Eat a balanced diet to help your body replace any salt you lose by sweating.

Symptoms of overheating

Extreme heat and dry conditions can cause you to dehydrate and your body to overheat.

Watch out for certain signs – particularly for muscle cramps in your arms, legs or stomach, mild confusion, weakness or sleep problems. If you have any of these, rest in a cool place and drink plenty of fluids. Seek medical advice if your symptoms persist or worsen.

Heat exhaustion

Heat exhaustion is fatigue resulting from prolonged exposure to excessive heat.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion

The symptoms of heat exhaustion include headaches, dizziness, nausea or vomiting, intense thirst, heavy sweating and a fast pulse.

What to do

If you have any of these symptoms you must, if at all possible:

find a cool place and loosen tight clothes

drink plenty of water or fruit juice

sponge yourself with cool water or have a cool shower.

Your symptoms should improve within 30 minutes. If you're feeling better but still have any concerns, call your doctor or NHS 111 for advice.

Heatstroke

Heatstroke can develop if heat exhaustion is left untreated – it can also develop suddenly and without warning.

Symptoms of heatstroke

The symptoms of heatstroke include:

confusion

disorientation

seizures

loss of consciousness

What to do

Heatstroke is a life-threatening condition. If you or someone else shows symptoms: