A group of children have been captured on CCTV playing on the railway in Grove, Oxfordshire.

The footage appears to show one child dancing near the tracks at Wantage Road level crossing, as a high-speed train passes just inches away.

The driver of the 125mph express train reported applying the emergency brakes after seeing children playing on the track.

Their actions have been described by Network Rail as "reckless and dangerous."

Other CCTV footage has also shown similar instances of groups of children deliberately misusing the level crossing including trespassing on the railway track itself, filming and photographing themselves in the middle of the track, and even one child performing tricks on their scooter whilst on the track.

Wantage Road level crossing is based in the village of Grove in Oxfordshire and allows users to cross the four tracks of the main line between Didcot and Swindon.

It is a ‘passive crossing’ meaning users must look both ways for approaching trains before making the decision to safely cross the railway.

The CCTV at Wantage Road level crossing has recorded at least three similar incidents over the past month and Network Rail’s community safety team is working closely with the British Transport Police visiting local schools and communities, to educate children and their families on safe behaviour near the railway.

Alison Kramer, Network Rail’s Community Safety Manager, said: “The behaviour of the children captured by CCTV is really shocking and reckless.

"The railway is not a playground and what they are doing is extremely dangerous.

"It is particularly disappointing to see this sort of mindless behaviour particularly when we work so hard alongside the British Transport Police in engaging with local schools and the community to educate people about how to behave safely when near the railway.

"We sincerely urge parents in this area to speak to their children and ensure they understand the risks of trespassing and ask the public to report any trespass incidents they witness.”

Richard Pedley, Network Rail’s Western route level crossing manager, said: “The footpath level crossing at Wantage Road is on a section of very high-speed line with around 200 trains per day.

"It is crucial that the level crossing is only used as a means of getting across the railway, and under no circumstances should people loiter, or play on crossings and put their lives at risk of being struck by a train.”

Embedded Inspector Darren Burridge from British Transport Police said: “We see hundreds of people taking risks on and around the railway every year, resulting in tragic consequences or life-changing injuries. Both outcomes are avoidable.

"These recent instances at Wantage Road level crossing are particularly concerning and worrying; the behaviour of these children is mindless and extremely dangerous.

"We will continue to work with our colleagues at Network Rail to identify those who persist to trespass and deliberately misuse the level crossings and help educate children and their parents about the risks of playing around on or near the railway.”