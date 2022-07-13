Reading Donor Centre now has new ‘female friendly’ donor machines which will almost double the number of women who can donate lifesaving plasma.

Up until now, the number of female donors has been severely restricted because the previous donation machines operated to minimum height and weight criteria that ruled most women out.

Only around 7% of the 1,600 plasma donors at the centre on King’s Road were female, because of the restrictions.

However the new machines operate with new height and weight criteria, based on more up to date evidence.

Plasma is used to make immunoglobulin, an antibody medicine which boosts the immune system of people with rare disorders

The majority of women can now donate plasma, which will even up the donor mix, and bolster donations of a medicine under supply pressure.

The new machines can take donations from women who are shorter or who weigh less.

Previously, a woman who is 5ft 4ins tall had to weigh 12 stone 8lbs to make a donation. Now, a woman who is 5ft 4ins tall only needs to weigh 9 stone to make a donation.

Plasma is used to make immunoglobulin, an antibody medicine which strengthens or stabilises the immune system of people with rare disorders.

750 people from the Thames Valley receive immunoglobulin each year

England relied on imported plasma medicines for more than 20 years as a precaution against vCJD but the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said last year that UK plasma donation can again be used for immunoglobulins.

NHS Blood and Transplant has been directed to take donations to bolster immunoglobulin supplies to NHS hospitals in the face of international supply pressures.

Paula Ussher, Reading Plasma Donor Centre manager, said: “Our new plasma donation machines are female friendly, enabling almost twice as many women to save lives by giving plasma.

“We know some women were disappointed because we had to turn them away before. Now, more people than ever can donate.

“Please register to donate plasma – you have a medicine in you which will save lives.”

To find out how to donate plasma, click here.