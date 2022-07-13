Huge queues have formed at emergency water stations on the Isle of Sheppey in Kent as residents face a second day of shortages.

It's estimated around 24,000 properties are affected by the issue which started yesterday following a fault in the pipeline which carries the island's water from the mainland.

Emergency supplies of bottled water have been made available at collection points across the island and Southern Water is delivering bottles to those on its Priority Services Register.

A number of schools including The Oasis Academy has been forced to close as a result and supermarkets and council buildings have also been affected.

Southern Water has apologised after admitting it was taking longer than expected to restore supplies.

A spokesperson said:

“We are extremely sorry that homes and businesses on the Isle of Sheppey are still without water as people wake up this morning – and the hot weather continues.

“Our teams worked tirelessly to repair the burst main last night, and while the initial burst was fixed, when the network filled unfortunately another took place. Teams onsite are working to fix this as quickly as possible.

“Our priority remains providing water to all those affected. Bottled water stations are open and we are continuing to deliver to our priority services customers.

“Thank you to the community for their understanding and patience during this difficult time, and to our partner agencies, including the emergency services, who are helpingwith this effort.”’

A Kent County Council (KCC) spokesperson said: "KCC has closed its public buildings on the Isle of Sheppey, due to water supply issues impacting the Island.

"Schools, libraries, children's centres, and the Sheerness Gateway will remain closed until supply is restored.

"We are working at pace with partners from the Kent Resilience Forum to support Southern Water in returning services to homes and businesses as soon as possible.

"We understand the concern this will cause members of the public and we are working with Southern Water and partners to ensure the most vulnerable are properly protected."

