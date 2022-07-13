A speeding driver who crashed into two pedestrians in Bournemouth, seriously injuring one, has been jailed for 27 months.

Christopher Hughes, 30, of Morley Road in Bournemouth, was attempting to overtake three vehicles before the accident and reportedly drove off after the incident on May 10, 2021.

A man and woman in their 20s were walking along the pavement of East Overcliff Drive at around 7pm when a BMW 1 Series being driven by the defendant and a Volkswagen Passat were involved in a collision - before the BMW then collided with the two pedestrians.

Witnesses said the BMW was travelling at speeds of between 40mph and 45mph, above the 30mph speed limit.

Hughes attended Bournemouth police station the following day and was arrested in connection with the incident.

One of the victims suffered serious injuries, including to her spine, head and liver, that required multiple surgeries. The male pedestrian suffered minor injuries.

He was sentenced at Bournemouth Crown Court on Friday, July 8 after admitting charges of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop after a road accident.

Hughes has also been disqualified from driving for six years and six months.

At the sentencing hearing, the judge also ordered that Hughes pay £10,000 in compensation to his female victim.

A local woman aged in her 20s was also arrested on suspicion of driving offences following the incident and released under investigation. She was subsequently released from the investigation and faced no further police action.

Sergeant Mark Scammell, of the traffic unit, said: "Christopher Hughes drove at excessive speed and carried out a dangerous manoeuvre, which resulted in a woman sustaining significant injuries.

"This case serves as another reminder of the devastating consequences that can follow if you fail to drive responsibly and, while the injuries his victim suffered were serious, it is just fortunate that Hughes' reckless actions did not have fatal consequences.

"I would urge anyone getting behind the wheel to ensure they drive carefully, considerately and within speed limits at all times and, as this case demonstrates, we will take action against those who pose a risk to others by failing to adhere to these standards."