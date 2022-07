A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault following three separate incidents in Bracknell.

It comes after a teenage girl and two women in their twenties were assaulted over their clothes in South Hill Park, Thames Valley Police said.

The three assaults happened on 5 July and 6 July, a spokesperson for the force said.

The teenager from Bracknell has been released on police bail until 6 August.