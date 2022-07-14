Firefighters are battling a large blaze in a Dorset church.

Around 50 firefighters have been called to Christchurch this evening (14 July).

A fire has broken out at a church in Mudeford Lane.

Christchurch fire station tweeted a video of the fire which shows huge plumes of smoke rising from the building.

A spokesperson wrote: "Approx 50 firefighters in Mudeford Lane this evening dealing with a significant fire in a church."Please avoid the area to allow us to work safely."

A spokesperson for Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council wrote: "Please avoid Mudeford lane in Christchurch to allow the fire service to deal with the fire safely."