Play Brightcove video

Watch: ITV News Meridian's Penny Silvester went to the opening of the Joey Beauchamp Bar

One of Oxford United's greatest ever players has been honoured at a special ceremony at Oxford Stadium. Former teammates and relatives of Joey Beauchamp gathered at the stadium to remember him and to open a new sports bar named in his memory.

The former midfielder made 428 appearances and scored 80 goals for Oxford United.

Mr Beauchamp took his own life in February 2022, aged 50, after suffering from mental health issues.

Joey Beauchamp made more than 400 appearances for Oxford.

He was only 16 when he signed as a trainee for the Us and was one of the club's longest serving players before his career was ended by a toe injury. His skills saw him voted 'Player of the 1990s'.

Joey's brother Mark said: "Joey was a very quiet person - but this where he would come alive - up here.

"So if we can shout half as loud as he shouted, we'd be doing a good job."

Joey's brother Mark Beauchamp

Play Brightcove video

His other brother, Luke, said: "It's really fitting and nice to know that when we come up here, there's a bar in his name - and keep his name alive."

Joey was passionate about greyhound racing - so family and friends have clubbed together and bought a dog called Oi Oi Joey.The Joey Beauchamp Bar will be open to the public multiple days a week, including for all greyhound racing and speedway fixtures.

Joey Beauchamp was passionate about greyhound racing. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Former colleagues at Oxford United say they are now trying to raise awareness around the mental health of young men. Peter Rhoades-Brown, a former Oxford United player said: "With what Joey went through and others are going through in life, mental awareness will be massive." His family hope that that will be his legacy - to help young men who may be struggling with their mental health.

If you need to talk to someone about mental health, below is a list of relevant organisations that can provide support

Samaritans: Call free on 116 123 or visit the website

NHS 111: Non-emergency advice is available online (Only call 111 if you cannot get help online). People with hearing problems can use the NHS 111 British Sign Language (BSL) service.

MIND: Call 0300 123 3393 or find tips and support on its website. Coronavirus and your wellbeing | Mind, the mental health...

Shout: Confidential 24/7 crisis text support. Text "SHOUT" to 85258 or visit Shout Crisis Text Line

Crisis Support For Young People: Under 35s. Call Papyrus's Hopeline UK from 9am to 10pm weekdays and 2pm to 10pm on weekends. 0800 068 41 41. Text 07786 209697 or visit the Papyrus website

CALM: The Campaign Against Living Miserably, for people in the UK who are down or have hit a wall for any reason. Call 0800 58 58 58 (daily, 5pm to midnight). Free, anonymous webchat with trained staff or visit the CALM website

The Mental Health Foundation hosts Mental Health Awareness Week. Find out about the charity by clicking here: Mental Health Foundation