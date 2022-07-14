The Last Word: July 2022

Play Brightcove video

Watch the latest episode of The Last Word with ITV News Meridian's Political Correspondent Phil Hornby

We'll have a new Prime Minister at the end of summer. The Conservative Leadership contest is well underway, and Tory hopefuls for the top job are vying for MPs votes.

Portsmouth's Penny Mordaunt is the bookies' choice. But she needs to emerge as one of the top two in Parliament before the membership select her.

Whoever wins, what are the answers to the crisis in Ukraine, the NHS waiting lists, the need for spending on defence, and - of course - the crisis in the cost of living?

We look at the PM's in-tray, and debate how 'woke' the Tory party has become. And what about the climate crisis and global warming: why is that largely overlooked in this contest?

Phil Hornby's guests this month: