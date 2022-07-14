'Urgent' work underway to stop spread of elm disease in Brighton

Urgent work is underway to stop the spread of elm disease through Brighton, according to the city's council.

It said for the third summer in a row, the city has seen very high levels and diseased trees are being removed as a matter of priority.

It means the council is having to postpone less urgent tree work, such as pruning, in order to protect the city's National Elm Collection.

This is likely to continue through to the end of September, when the spread of infections stop.

The authority added that as levels of elm disease are high for months at a time and diseased trees need to be dealt with as quickly as possible, the impact of an outbreak is substantial.

Streets, parks, woodland and private residences are sites where trees are being cut down.

This includes sites where the planning of the work is complex and time consuming, ranging from very large individual trees in land locked gardens to a sensitive, extensive cemetery site at Woodvale.

Elms remain the dominant tree across the city, with an estimated growing population of more than 17,000.

The infection is caused by a tiny beetle which carries the fungus from tree to tree.

It breeds on elm logs stored in the area, which could have been brought in from other parts of Sussex where there has been a "massive rise" in trees becoming infected and subsequent logs becoming available.

The council said losses of trees to the disease have been manageable over the years thanks to a control campaign - but feel the battle is getting harder "for a number of reasons".

In recent years, there has also been a "rapid increase" in the number of wood-burning stoves being sold locally, increasing the risk of contaminated wood coming into the city.

The council is asking residents not to buy any logs for winter fuel if the supplier cannot guarantee that the wood isn't elm.

It also asks people not bring any elm timber into the city for use as garden ornaments, seating or anything else.

It would like people to let it know about any tree which has leaves turning from green to yellow or brown or has a scorched look in the spring, and report any dead trees.

Councillor Amy Heley, co-chair of the Environment, Transport & Sustainability committee, said: "It’s devastating to see Elm Disease having such an impact in the city again.

"Our arboriculturists are all experts in protecting Brighton & Hove’s elms and it’s vital that we act as quickly as we can to contain the spread of infection. If you’re concerned about an elm, do get in touch with the team to let them know.

"We’re really sorry this is causing delays to other tree work in the city. Please bear with us."