Be vigilant for 'escaping snakes' RSPCA warns as temperatures soar

As heatwave conditions continue across the South East, the RSPCA has warned snake owners to be 'extra-vigilant' as their pets might make an escape.

The warning comes as the Met Office issued a red weather warning for extreme heat, which makes the creatures extremely active.

Last week a stray 3.5ft-long corn snake was found loose in a wheelie bin, causing a bit of a shock to one resident.

Last year, the RSPCA received 1,219 reports about pet snakes in need of help, with numbers of calls reaching a height of around 180 per month - that’s nearly six per day on average - during the hottest months of June, July and August.

This escapee is now under the care of the RSPCA. Credit: RSPCA

This year, as the heatwave continues, the charity is advising snake owners to be particularly careful and to double-check that the animals’ enclosures are securely fastened.

RSPCA Scientific Officer Evie Button said: “Snakes are excellent escape artists and will take the opportunity of a gap in an enclosure door, or a loose-fitting lid to make a break for it.

“Last year, we took over 1,200 reports about snakes, with the highest number of calls coming in during the summer months.

"This is not surprising, as snakes become more active during hot weather. So we would urge all pet snake owners to be extra vigilant at this time of year, invest in an enclosure suitable for the particular species and make sure that enclosure is kept secure - and locked if necessary - when unattended."

Another reason why more snakes escape in the summer is that some owners take them outside to take advantage of the natural sunlight, according to the charity.

While sunlight is good for reptiles, the RSPCA urges owners to ensure that their pet is kept secure when doing so, as they can warm up and move very quickly on a sunny day.

A young royal python crawls along on the arm of her keeper. Credit: PA

Snakes are completely dependent on their owners for the correct accommodation, heating, lighting and feed, all of which must replicate their wild habitat as closely as possible to keep them healthy and allow them to express their normal behaviour.

Without proper care they can suffer from serious diseases, dehydration, injuries, parasites, and in severe cases or if left untreated, they can eventually die.

Most exotic animals kept as pets are unlikely to be able to survive in the wild in Britain and non-native species could pose a serious threat to native wildlife. It is illegal to release, or to allow to escape, any species that are not normally native to the UK.

If anyone finds a snake they believe is non-native the RSPCA’s advice is to keep a safe distance, monitor the snake and call the charity’s helpline on 0300 1234 999 or a local reptile charity will also be able to help.