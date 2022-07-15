With weather warnings in place, including a red warning for extreme heat for some parts of the UK, Bournemouth is preparing to welcome a high number of visitors.

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council has a detailed seasonal response plan in place to deal with the surge in tourists and keep everyone safe.

The multi-agency command control centre (MACC) will be in operation and responding in any resort management issues that may arise.

The council will be clamping down on illegal parking, providing larger litter bins and putting on extra security patrols to deal with anti-social behaviour.

Additional measures for the region are:

Enhanced traffic management at key locations and car parks, including Sandbanks with tow away zones in operation to help deal with illegal parking.

A Park and Ride service will be available from Kings Park to Boscombe Pier.

Triple-sized bins along the seafront to deal with waste, with more daily collections stood up.

BCP’s BeachCheck app will provide real time data on car parks so people can check how busy the beaches and car parks are before they arrive.

Extra security patrols and additional CSAS officers deployed on the ground to provide a uniformed presence and deal with anti-social behaviour.

A 24-hour beach patrol operation will be in place to deal with incidents of overnight camping and bonfires.

As part BCP Council’s campaign with City to Sea, 150 plus free drinking water sites will be open along the seafront. This extra water provision will be invaluable in helping keep people cool at the beach, as well as tackle plastic pollution. The sites include 18 seafront kiosks, over 130 beachfront taps and 15 new hydration stations.

With the risk of wildfires increasing, people are also reminded that BBQs are illegal across all heathland areas.

Councillor Drew, Mellor Leader of BCP Council said: “We are one of the most popular resort destinations on the south coast, with award-winning beaches, inviting town centres and family attractions that bring people from all over the country and abroad to our area during the summer.

“With weather warnings in place and our resort hotels reporting high booking rates in excess of 95%, we know it’s going to busy over the next few days and have a detailed seasonal response plan in place to help us manage an expected high number of visitors.

"Teams from across the council, as well as partner organisations, are ready to welcome people now and throughout the summer months. I ask you to take care in the hot weather, drink plenty of water, look out for vulnerable friends or family, be sensible, stay safe and enjoy all that our area has to offer.”

Dorset police say officers will be visible all over the county this weekend Credit: Dorset Police

The warmer weather last week saw a 17 per cent increase in 999 calls as well as a 23 per cent increase in incidents, with last Saturday being Dorset Police’s busiest day for 999 calls this year.

Chief Superintendent Gavin Dudfield, of Dorset Police, said: “We’re working extremely hard with our partners to provide the best possible service to residents and visitors, but we need members of the public to make sensible choices and report their issue to the correct organisation.

“We see a significant number of calls reporting issues relating to parking and traffic management, which should be reported to the relevant local council. Both BCP Council and Dorset Council have extra enforcement teams working over the weekend and into next week to ensure traffic is flowing.

“In support of our fire service colleagues, we would strongly discourage the use of portable or disposable BBQs due to the potential for wildfires that sadly often occur in the county.

“If visiting the coast, please enjoy the water at an RNLI lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags.”

The force is asking people to use its online channels when reporting a non-emergency rather than calling 101.

If there is life in danger or a crime in progress, call 999, this includes if you have significant concerns about the welfare of a dog in a vehicle and you can’t find the owner, please call police on 999.

