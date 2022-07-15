Local authorities and care providers across the South East are warning that extreme temperatures will pose a risk to health.

A rare red heat warning has been issued for the first time ever, which says people 'should take action now' to keep themselves safe.

Temperatures could reach levels never seen before across the region and the rest of the UK, putting pressure on health services and infrastructure.

The Met Office, which has issued the warning, advises people “should take action now to keep yourself and others safe” and avoid travelling, where possible.

“Substantial disruption” is expected to travel and energy supplies, while there may also be widespread damage to property and infrastructure, according to the Met Office’s website.

Kent County Council (KCC) is urging people to check in on vulnerable friends and framily, whilst Sussex Health and Care Partnership is warning that health services are facing high demand.

How can I look after myself and others during the heatwave?

Both groups have issued the following advice to help beat the heat:

Look out for others, especially older people, young children and babies and those with underlying health conditions.

Close curtains on rooms that face the sun to keep indoor spaces cooler and remember it may be cooler outdoors than indoors.

Drink plenty of fluids and avoid excess alcohol, dress appropriately for the weather and slow down when it is hot.

Be on the lookout for signs of heat related illness - common signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

Cool your skin with water, slow down and drink water. Use NHS 111 by phone or online, or in an emergency dial 999.

KCC Director for Public Health, Dr. Anjan Ghosh, said: “In extreme heat, it is vital that people think carefully about what they need to do to protect themselves, their family and particularly vulnerable people.

“For some, such as older people, those with underlying health conditions and those with young children, the summer heat can bring real health risks.

"So, if you can, take the opportunity to check in on those family members, friends and neighbours who might need extra assistance.”

Health officials in Sussex have warned that all services in the county are currently experiencing high levels of demand, and there significant numbers of people attending emergency departments and being admitted to hospital.

Last week, the ambulance trust across the region - SECAmb - handled in excess of 18,500 999 calls and the hot weather is expected to see demand increase further.

Sussex health and care leaders are asking for the public’s support so it can best support those who are in the greatest need of help and care.

A spokesperson for the Sussex health and care leaders said:

“We are working hard across health and care services to make sure we can continue to provide the best possible care for those who need NHS help while demand on services is currently very high and the heat continues.

“All health services have had a very busy week and we expect demand to remain high, especially with the hotter weather forecast to last.

“We are asking everyone to be sensible, to look after themselves and to know what to do if they do need NHS help this weekend.

“We urge residents and visitors to do everything this can to stay safe in the heat and look out for vulnerable people including older people and the very young who can be seriously affected by the heat.

“If you do need NHS help, please use the right NHS service for your needs - only use A&E or ED if it is an emergency.

“We would like to thank all health and care staff who are working incredibly hard at this busy time to make sure people can get the help and support they need as quickly as possible.”