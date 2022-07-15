Heatwave: How hot does it have to be for schools to close?

Schools are undertaking measures such as closing early, allowing pupils to wear PE kit or rescheduling sports days to cope with rising temperatures next week.

The Met Office has issued its first extreme heat weather warning covering much of England, warning of an "exceptional hot spell on Monday and Tuesday leading to widespread impacts on people and infrastructure."

However, there is no single rule which states that schools must close in periods of extreme weather.

It is up to individual schools to decide whether or not to close.

Crestwood Community School in Eastleigh, Hampshire, announced it was cancelling its sports day as it did not feel that it was safe for students to be out in the heat all day, taking part in physical activity.

On the school's Facebook page it announced: "If we can reschedule in the time we have left, then we will, but the forecast is looking hot for the rest of the term, so this may not be possible.

"We apologise if this has caused disappointment, but we are thinking of the safety and comfort of our students and staff."

In an update to schools on Thursday (July 15th), the Government signposted heatwave guidance for teachers and other early years professionals, noting that children sweat less than adults and cannot regulate their body temperature as well, which puts them at risk of heat stress and exhaustion.

During heatwaves, teachers are advised to encourage pupils to wear loose clothing and sunhats "with wide brims".

Staff should open windows as early as possible before pupils arrive in the morning to improve ventilation and should keep the use of electric light and equipment to a minimum.

Mechanical fans can be used when temperatures are below 35C but not at higher temperatures as they can make dehydration worse.

The Government warned that pupils with heat stress "may seem out of character and show signs of discomfort and irritability", while signs of heat exhaustion can include tiredness, nausea and confusion.