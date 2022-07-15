Words by ITV News Meridian journalist Harry Acton.

The Met Office has issued a red weather warning for extreme heat, advising people to 'take action' to keep themselves safe.

The warning means there is a 'very likely' risk to life and 'substantial disruption' is expected to travel and energy supplies, according to the national forecaster.

The Met Office is also warning of the potential for widespread damage to property and infrastructure, caused by the 'extreme heat.'

Power supplies in the UK are relatively stable - with extreme weather, such as major storms, usually to blame for any disruption.

So, what impact could extreme temperatures have on the grid as the UK faces soaring power bills during the cost of living crunch?

Experts explain how power companies plan to keep the lights and cooling fans on during the scorching days ahead.

What effect does heat have on power networks?

Power in the UK is generated at power stations, which are spread out across the UK.

Transmission lines run between these generators and substations, which convert the electricity into more useable forms.

These lines have a limited capacity for how much energy they can carry, which is further reduced when they get hot.

The increase in heat, increases the resistance, meaning less power can get through - which isn't ideal when many of us will be using power to keep cool.

If a line was to fail in the heat, this means power would have to be re-routed, which could cause problems.

However, National Grid and other power distributors have plans in place to counteract any major issues.

Electricity pylons during a sunset (Andrew Milligan/PA) Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

Could demand for energy outstrip supply during the heatwave?

According to Electric Insights, which tracks UK electricity usage, demand rises by 350 MW for each degree that temperature rises above 20°C.

On Friday 15 July at midday, the demand for the entire electrical grid was 35 gigawatts.

Of this the majority (43%) was generated by burning gas, whilst solar and wind made up 30%.

In the past seven days demand has peaked at roughly 37 gigawatts, so there is breathing room in the system.

What are power distributors doing to keep the fans switched on?

UK Power Networks, which covers London and parts of the South East and East Anglia, says it is monitoring the situation.

The company, which supplies millions of properties, has 'resources in place' to respond if any issues do arise.

It stressed its networks are currently operating as normal, however.

A spokesperson for the company said: "Our networks are currently operating normally.

"We continue to monitor the Met Office weather forecast and have resources in place as normal to respond quickly if needed.

"If you have a power cut or see any damage to the electricity infrastructure then call 105."

In short, despite the Met Office warning of possible disruption to electricity supplies, the grid is highly resistant. There is spare capacity and distributors are on standby to react to any faults when they do occur.

There may be the odd blackout - but this will more than likely be to localised faults rather than the heat disrupting the grid.

