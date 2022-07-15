A squirrel being walked on a lead has been caught on camera at a Tesco in Hailsham, puzzling onlookers in the town.

Footage was captured by onlookers and subsequently shared online.

In the clip, Geri Burt, who captured the video, is heard saying: "The man's got a squirrel on a lead," to which another equally confused spectator replies with bemusement: "A squirrel on a lead?"

The video shows the fuzzy-tailed rodent going about his business, whilst two shoppers take great interest and look like they attempt to stroke him.

Watch: The squirrel is caught on camera by Geri Burt.

The footage was recently uploaded to a local Facebook page by Geri's dad leaving fellow members of the group amazed and delighted.

Captioned "Hailsham is bonkers but I expect NUTS would be better", replies to the original post indicated that the squirrel was in fact Alvin, a squirrel rescued and nursed back to full health by a local man named Mehmet, who has become something of a local 'celebrity'.

Whilst Alvin doesn't appear to have high-pitched singing as part of his repertoire, he certainly seems a popular member of the Hailsham community and is happy to entertain.

He even stars in his very own TikTok channel which chronicles his antics.Called MehmentandAlvin, the channel has amassed slightly more than 1,000 followers and shows regular updates of Alvin going about his everyday life.

It seems being taken for a walk on a lead is not uncommon for Alvin either with several videos on the channel showing the two out and about together.

For now, Alvin hasn't yet hit the heights from singing in a band alongside Simon and Theodore like his chipmunk namesake, but he still appears to be a bit of an icon in Hailsham.