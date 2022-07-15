People who booked to have their Covid jab in parts of the Thames Valley have had their appointments cancelled on Monday and Tuesday due to the heatwave.

Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust, which runs centres in Aylesbury, Oxford and Reading, says appointments early next week have been cancelled in the 'interests of safety'.

All sites come under a rare red weather warning for extreme heat, with temperatures possibly reaching record breaking levels.

Anyone who booked an appointment which has been cancelled will be notified, the trust added.

Joanna Crawley, senior clinical lead for Covid-19 vaccination, said: “In the interests of safety for all those who would have been coming for a vaccination or to work the centres will be closed on Monday and Tuesday.

“We apologise to anyone who will be inconvenienced by the closures and know that people understand the reasons. Anyone who has an appointment affected by the closure will be contacted.

“You can check the status of your appointment via the National Booking Service and also rebook appointments if required. You can also email nhscovidvaccine@oxfordhealth.nhs.uk with your NHS number or appointment reference number to query your booking or to rebook.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...