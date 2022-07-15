Roof of a block of flats destroyed by fire in Hampshire

The roof of a block of flats in Hampshire has been destroyed by a fire involving solar panels.

Crews were called to the terraced block in Church Crookham in Fleet just after 3pm on Wednesday, July 13.

Firefighters from Basingstoke, Fleet, Hartley Wintney, Odiham and St Mary’s were at the scene and found the roof well alight.

They used an aerial ladder and jets to put the blaze out.

Group manager Craig Gregory said:

"The most likely cause of this fire was an electrical fault connected to the solar panels on the roof.

"Our crews worked really hard in very hot and challenging conditions to quickly put the fire out and prevent further damage.

"Sadly, there was quite significant damage caused to one of the flats, with two further flats also damaged, and a partial collapse of the roof.

The stop message was received shortly before 5pm.