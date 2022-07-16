Police in Hampshire have issued a dispersal order for parts of Southsea, after 'young people' were reported to be jumping off the Camber and fighting at The Hotwalls.

Hampshire Police says the order will cover amber Docks, Portsmouth Point, The Hotwalls and Pembroke Park until 12.59pm on Sunday 17th July.

The force added that it has seen an increase in reports of other forms of anti-social behaviour in the area, including criminal damage and abusive behaviour towards staff in local premises.

It acknowledged that the incidents are being caused by a very small minority of young people, but the dispersal order will ensure people are kept safe.

Refusing to comply with the order is a criminal offence and could see a person arrested.

Anyone under the age of 16 would be taken to their home address, where officers would do follow up work with parents.

Police Sergeant Rich Reagan said: “We know anti-social behaviour has a negative impact on people’s lives and this is simply not acceptable.

“In addition, jumping off the Camber at a working dockyard is incredibly dangerous for those involved and others around them.

“While we have already increased our patrols in the area, we feel that making use of these powers to disperse groups of people will help us further to tackle this issue and keep our communities safe.”

Anyone in the area who witnesses anti-social behaviour is being urged to report it online or via 101.