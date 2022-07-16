A person has died in a house fire in the New Forest.

The person, who has not yet been identified, died in a property on Esdaile Lane, Burley, near Ringwood, in the early hours of Saturday morning (16 July).

Hampshire Police was called to the address by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service at 3.34am.

When officers arrived, firefighters at the scene confirmed a body had been found inside the address.

An investigation is now underway to determine the cause of the fire.

The force added a cordon is expected to remain in place for the next few days whilst enquiries are carried out.