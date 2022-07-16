Two police officers just about to clock off their shifts managed to save a baby who had stopped breathing in Kent.

The officers have been commended for their quick action after they provided emergency CPR to the child.

The pair, who were just two minutes away on Monday (12 July), responded to the emergency call at 8.04am.

The vital first aid has been credited for saving the life of the infant, who after the commencement of CPR, was breathing again by 8.15am.

South East Coast Ambulance Service also attended and the baby was taken to a local hospital.

Both officers were heading back to Sheerness police station at the time of the call, after staying late to finish their shift.

Inspector Stephen Callow of Swale’s local policing team, said: "The quick-thinking actions by these two officers undoubtedly helped to save the life of this child, and while the officers may think it is ‘all part of the job’ they certainly went above and beyond in order to ensure this incident ended as positively as it could have.

"Officers do exceptional work every day, most of which the public are not privy to and this incident is just one example of that".