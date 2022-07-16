Thousands left without water after major water main bursts in Witney

Residents in parts of Oxfordshire are facing several hours without water this evening, after a major water main burst in Witney.

The pipe, which Thames Water says is the only supply to the area, burst this afternoon - knocking out supply to households in 5 postcode areas.

The water company has acknowledged that people living in GL7, GL54, OX7, OX18, OX28, OX29 postcodes may have low pressure or no water at all.

A bottled water station is set to be opened in Witney, where customers will be able to collect supplies they'll need. It's not yet know where this will be set up.

Supplies will also be delivered to customers on the priority service register.

The company says the pipe, which burst in a field off New Mill Lane, will major repairs to a large section - meaning supplies may not be restored until Sunday morning.

It further apologised for the timings of the burst on 'such a hot day'.

In a statement on its website it said:

"We’re close to opening a bottled water station, where customers affected by the burst pipe in Witney can collect the supplies they’ll need. We’re aiming to do this around 6.30pm and will confirm the location here once it’s up and running.

"We’re continuing our repairs to the pipe in a field off New Mill Lane. We’re really sorry in the meantime if your supply has been affected by this, particularly on such a hot day.

"When pipes burst, we can often get water to customers by rerouting it around our supply network. However, in this case the pipe that’s burst is the only supply to the area, and we therefore need to fix it to get things back to normal.

"As we’re having to repair a large section, we’re sorry to say we don’t expect to get things back to normal until early tomorrow morning.

"In the meantime, we’re also delivering supplies to customers on our priority services register – for example, those who are dependent on water for medical reasons."