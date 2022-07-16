A woman has died after suffering stab wounds at an address in Margate.

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman in her 30s was reportedly assaulted on Elfrida Close.

The force was called at around 3.10am on Saturday (16 July) to a private property on the street.

Officers attended the address with Southeast Coast Ambulance Service and the woman was located with injuries consistent with stab wounds. She was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Investigators from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of murder.

A woman in her 20s was also arrested on suspicion of murder and assisting an offender.

Both remain in custody while enquiries at the scene continue. Police believe the victim and the suspects were known to each other.

Officers have already spoken with several potential witnesses but believe there are several people who have important information who are yet to get in contact.

Anyone with information which can assist, including eyewitnesses and anyone with privately held CCTV or dashcam footage recorded in the area, are urged to contact Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/136649/22.