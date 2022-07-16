Water supply returning to Broadstairs and St Peters after power issues

Southern Water has apologised after customers in Broadstairs and St Peters after power issues knocked out supplies to households.

The alarm was first raised overnight, when households reported having no water.

The company resolved the first problem within two hours, which has been linked to a power issues.

However, the fault came back again this morning, leaving customers with little to no water for several hours.

It's thought less than 2000 homes were affected by the latest fault, due to its location.

The company has now said a 'mitigation' has been put in place, which should mean the majority of households now have supply again.

In a statement, a Southern Water Spokesperson told ITV Meridian:

"Power issues on Friday evening caused the reservoir which serves the Broadstairs and St Peters areas to fail. Less than 2000 homes may have seen low pressure or supply interruption for around two hours. Water supply was returned at around 11pm.

"A further power issue this morning has meant that the same customers were impacted. A mitigation has been put in place and many of our customers will already be back in supply.

"We are very sorry for the disruption this has caused, especially during the hot weather."

The company is also advising customers to check its social media pages, where it is putting the latest information about the outages.