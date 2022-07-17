Bottled water has been handed out in Oxfordshire after a main burst leaving fifteen hundred people without water or low pressure.

The pipe burst in the Witney area, but most homes affected were around Burford.

Thames Water say they worked all night to fix the problem and say record amounts are spent on maintaining and renewing the infrastructure.

But the leader of the local council says he’s calling an urgent meeting to discuss if too many new homes are putting the system under too much pressure.

Councillor Andy Graham, Leader of West Oxfordshire Council, said there's a risk such incidents could happen again.

"It's not good quite frankly," he said.

"We can't keep building more houses if we haven't got the infrastructure there to support it, and these kind of incidents will just keep happening unless there's proper investment."

In a statement, Thames Water apologised and said they were continuing to provide bottled water in Burford.

"Our engineers have worked through the night and repaired the pipe that burst yesterday in Witney."We’ve now been able to restart our pumps. Pressure will take time to build as we carefully refill the local network. Many customers’ water will now be back on, but we expect it to be mid-morning before all supplies are restored.

The mains pipe has now been repaired Credit: Thames Water

"We’re really sorry if you have low pressure or no water, especially during this heatwave. We’ve reopened our bottled water station at Burford School, Cheltenham Road, Burford OX18 4PL, where you can pick up the supplies you need."We’ll load water into your vehicle so please don’t get out of your car or try to help – we’ve got it covered."The water is for essential use, like drinking, cooking and hand washing. Please be considerate and don’t take more than you need. If you have a neighbour who’s unable to get to a water station, please let us know and we’ll do our best to make sure our limited supplies are fairly handed out."