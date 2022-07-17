A worse-for-wear drinker who was found lying in a Bournemouth street has been safely returned to his hotel by police.

The man had decided to lie on the pavement 'in protest' after being turned away from the Premier Inn on Westover Road.

Dorset Police established that he had in fact got the wrong hotel, and was booked into another one nearby.

They accompanied him back to his room but not before sharing a photo of his pavement protest.

The force wrote: " Officers have dealt with an intoxicated man who was trying to gain entry to a hotel where he didn’t have a booking. He laid on the floor in protest. "Officers returned him to the hotel he has a booking for over the road."