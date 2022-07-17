The A35 is closed from the Rushington roundabout Credit: Google Images

A major route in and out of Southampton has been closed due to a large pothole.

The A35 Redbridge Causeway is currently closed in both directions as council workers repair the damage.

Hampshire County Council said the road would be closed from the Rushington roundabout, including into Totton.

It comes as motorists are being warned of long delays on major routes as people flock to beaches on the south coast.

Temperatures are continuing to soar and the Met Office has issued an amber warning for heat covering much of England and Wales from Sunday until Tuesday.

M3

Long queues have been reported on the M3 Southbound between Winchester (9) and Southampton (J14) for the M27.

Traffic monitoring service, Waze, shows average speeds of 14mph for the 5 mile stretch of road.

There are also queues through Eastleigh as motorists find alternative routes.

Romanse estimates that there are delays of at least 20 minutes on the stretch of motorway, which is also undergoing barrier replacement work.

There are also queues on the Northbound carriageway as people approach the A34, which is causing congestion back to the M27.

M27

Queues are reported westbound where the motorway merges with the A31. Traffic is moving freely on the Eastbound carriageway.

A31

Traffic is reported as heavy on the westbound carriageway and a crash near Ringwood is causing delays back through the New Forest.