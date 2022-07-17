Play Brightcove video

WATCH: The dramatic fireworks display which eyewitnesses say sparked the grass fire. Credit Chase Silverstein.

An investigation is under way after a large grass fire on the Isle of Sheppey, believed to have been started by sparks from a fireworks display.

It was part of the finale of a model aircraft exhibition during which fireworks were dramatically fired from the tail section of planes.

Video of the incident appears to show flames coming from long dry grass, directly under the paths of the model aircraft.

Sparks dropping from the model aircraft at the event finale Credit: Chase Silverstein

The fire took hold quickly on the tinder-dry grass

Kent Fire and Rescue Service have now confirmed the blaze was started accidentally, due to fireworks. They said five fire engines, a fogging unit and an all-terrain vehicle were deployed.

An area of 1.5 hectares was affected.

Crews remained at the scene today to prevent flare-ups.

A spokesman said, "As work continues, smoke is expected to increase in the area, therefore the earlier advice for nearby residents to close windows and doors remains in place.

"Please share this information with loved ones and neighbours in the affected area, who may not have access to social media."

The fire at Barton Point quickly took hold, whipped up by the wind. There were no reports of any injuries.

Organisers of the event thanked those who came to the event on-line, but said today's planned event had been cancelled as a precaution.

They've been contacted directly for a response.

The Island is only just recovering from being without water when a main bringing supplies to Sheppey burst.