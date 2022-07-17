Two women have been arrested as part of a murder investigation in Havant.

Hampshire Police was called to an address on Botley Drive at 8:04am Sunday morning, where a body of a man in his 20s was found.

A 26-year-old woman from Havant was arrested on suspicion of murder and a 26-year-old woman from Paulsgrove was arrested on suspicion of murder and conspiracy to murder.

Both women remain in police custody.

Officers have notified the man's next of kin and they are being supported by specialist officers.

A police cordon will be in place at the address and officers will conducting reassurance patrols in the area whilst detectives investigate the circumstances of the incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Nicola Burton said: “This incident will be concerning to members of the local community and we are working hard to establish exactly what happened.

“While our investigation is at an early stage, we do not believe there is any wider risk to the public and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

“If you were in the Botley Drive area last night or in the early hours of this morning and have information that could help our investigation, please get in touch.

“Similarly if you have ring doorbell, CCTV or dash cam footage which could assist us, we would like to hear from you.”