Boris Johnson has arrived at Farnborough Air Show in one of his final public appearances as Prime Minister.

He is meeting some of the 1,500 exhibitors at one of the world’s biggest aerospace and defence trade shows, which opened in Hampshire today.

In a speech, Mr Johnson said: “I’m glad that I finally made it to Farnborough, this famous air show, in the climactic weeks of my time as Prime Minister.”

Mr Johnson will later meet British astronaut Tim Peake and Dr Paul Bate, chief executive of the UK Space Agency.

He will also view an electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft.

£161bn Value of deals agreed at the 2018 show

The event usually takes place every two years, but the coronavirus pandemic means this is the first time it has been held since 2018.

Deals worth a total of £161 billion (192 billion US dollars) were agreed at the last show, according to organisers.

More than 80,000 visitors from 96 countries are expected to attend this week’s five-day event.

Much of the focus will be on commercial manufacturing giants Airbus and Boeing.

Boris Johnson highlighted the scale and pace of technological change in the aerospace industry, saying planes had gone from a "laundry basket" lashed together with canvas and leather to a Typhoon jet in a century.

Speaking at Farnborough Air Show the Prime Minister said: "It was only 85 years ago that my grandfather was flying Wellington bombers with equipment so primitive that you really have to marvel at the bravery of the men and women who were involved in that war."

The Prime Minister is set to leave office in September following the election of a new Tory leader.

The House of Commons’ summer recess begins on Friday.