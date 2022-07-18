A 16-year-old boy has drowned after getting into difficulty in a Maidenhead lake.

Thames Valley Police were called to Bray Lake at 11:45am where a widespread search was carried out.

Royal Berkshire Fire & Rescue Service, Buckinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service and the National Police Air Service (NPAS) also attended.

The body of a boy was found just after 1.30pm and he was pronounced dead.

Superintendent Michael Greenwood, the LPA Commander for Windsor & Maidenhead, said: "This is an absolute tragedy in which a young boy has died after getting into difficulty in the water of Bray Lake.

"The boy’s next of kin have been notified and are being offered support at this extremely difficult and traumatic time.

"My thoughts, and the thoughts of all of us at Thames Valley Police are with the boy’s family and his friends, and we would ask that their privacy is respected."