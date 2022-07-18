First ever red warning for extreme heat issued for parts of South East

The UK’s first red extreme heat warning has been issued across parts of the South East, including areas of Oxfordshire, Berkshire, Surrey and Kent.

The Met office alert means lives are at risk as temperatures could hit 40C on Monday and Tuesday.

Network Rail is urging passengers not to travel unless it is absolutely necessary.

Southern, South Eastern and Thameslink will be running a significantly reduced service and passengers should only travel if essential.

South Western Railway and Great Western Railway are also warning of short notice cancellations.

The new health secretary has said extra measures are being put in place for ambulance services as an extreme heat warning comes into force.

Steve Barclay said additional contingency support, such as more call handlers and extra working hours, are being put in place on Monday and Tuesday.

The UK Health Security Agency has increased its heat health warning from level three to level four, which is described as a “national emergency”.

Mr Barclay said: “The clear message to the public is to take the sensible steps in terms of water, shade and cover, that many people are aware of. That’s the best way of mitigating against the heat.

“We’re asking people to keep an eye out for their neighbours and those who may be vulnerable.

“We’re also putting in additional contingency support as well.”