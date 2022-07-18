Play Brightcove video

The 24-year-old from Worthing was given a 12-week suspended sentence for dangerous driving

A driver who was caught on camera smirking as he reached speeds of 141 mph near Hove has been banned from driving for two years.

James Linton, 24, from Worthing was seen undertaking a vehicle in his Audi R8 at 86mph on the A27 at Hangleton in April.

Two minutes later, he was seen travelling in the opposite direction on the westbound carriageway at more than 140mph.

The next day Linton was arrested. In custody it was revealed he had been issued with a section 59 warning that his vehicle could be seized after he was seen driving in an anti-social manner on the same day he had bought the black Audi for nearly £90,000 on March 7.

The self-employed financial stockbroker admitted that he was the driver at the time of the offences, but said he could not remember speeding.

At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on July 11 he admitted the charges. He was given a two-year driving disqualification and a 12-week suspended prison sentence.

He was also ordered to do 300 hours of unpaid work and pay a £128 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Linton was told he must complete an extended retest before he is allowed to reapply for his driving licence.

PC Stephen Watson from the Roads Policing Unit said: “Linton showed a complete disregard for other motorists as he reached dangerous speeds on the A27.

“He was seen undertaking a vehicle at 86mph, then reached 141mph on the westbound carriageway.

“Our speed camera showed him smiling in the vehicle, but he was not as cheerful when he was stopped the next day and asked to hand over the keys.

“This case demonstrates our determination to catch motorists who flout the law. Linton put his own safety and the safety of other road users at risk with his reckless driving.

“Excessive speed is one of the main reasons why we people are killed or seriously injured in road traffic collisions.

“So we are pleased that a dangerous driver has been taken off our roads.”